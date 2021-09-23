WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 23, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI SEP 24

  • Dillon Carmichael and Seaforth with The Probables Trio – Cockaigne Ski Resort – Cherry Creek
  • OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Brian K. Chase – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT SEP 25

  • We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Sixpence – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown
  • The Chumps – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
  • Movies at The Reg: Annette – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN SEP 26

  • Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

MON SEP 27

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE SEP 28

  • Jesse – Alexander’s – Findley Lake

WED SEP 29

  • Movies at The Reg: The Lost Leonardo – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

