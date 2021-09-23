WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 23, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI SEP 24

Dillon Carmichael and Seaforth with The Probables Trio – Cockaigne Ski Resort – Cherry Creek

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Brian K. Chase – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT SEP 25

We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Sixpence – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown

The Chumps – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Movies at The Reg: Annette – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN SEP 26

Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

MON SEP 27

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE SEP 28

Jesse – Alexander’s – Findley Lake

WED SEP 29