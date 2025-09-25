WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 25, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU SEP 25
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI SEP 26
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Highlife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- The i-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Mark and Bushan – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Vinny & The Mudflaps – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: The Bad Guys 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT SEP 27
- New Wave Nation – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers/Tiny Music/AppleJack (PumkingFest) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Backlog – The Grandview – Ellington
- Tyler McClain – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Interstate Daydream – The Cooler – Sherman
- Fredonia Radio Systems presents: Rockin’ the Commons (live music, CD sales, basket raffles, family activities) – Barker Commons/downtown Fredonia – Fredonia
- aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Movies at The Reg: The Bad Guys 2 (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN SEP 28
- Magic Beans with Funk Knights – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Fred Oakman – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Adam Gould – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley
WED OCT 01
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Nights of the Living Reg: Weapons – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
