WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 25, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 25

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI SEP 26

Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jade Giambrone – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

The Highlife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

The i-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Mark and Bushan – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Vinny & The Mudflaps – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: The Bad Guys 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT SEP 27

New Wave Nation – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Porcelain Busdrivers/ Tiny Music/ AppleJack (PumkingFest) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Backlog – The Grandview – Ellington

Tyler McClain – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Interstate Daydream – The Cooler – Sherman

Fredonia Radio Systems presents: Rockin’ the Commons (live music, CD sales, basket raffles, family activities) – Barker Commons/downtown Fredonia – Fredonia

aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Movies at The Reg: The Bad Guys 2 (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN SEP 28

Magic Beans with Funk Knights – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Johnny Bauer Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Fred Oakman – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Adam Gould – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley

WED OCT 01