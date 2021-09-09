WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 9, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 09
- Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jesse James Weston – The Fish – Bemus Point
FRI SEP 10
- Nick Slagle – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Rebecca McIlvain – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Eliot Road Trio – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Qwister – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT SEP 11
- Reg Lenna Block Party (feat. music by Harmony Dillingham) followed by Mister Candid Camera – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Infinity’s Local Music Showcase featuring a variety of local acts – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Moneyshot – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- The Freeze – Cockaigne Ski Resort – Cherry Creek
- Bill Ward – Chautauqua Belle at McCrea Point – Jamestown
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN SEP 12
- Virgil Cain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
MON SEP 13
- Jazz Night featuring Razz and Friends – The Chop House on Main – Jamestown
TUE SEP 14
- Nick Slagle – Alexander’s – Findley Lake
WED SEP 15
- Movies at The Reg: Stillwater – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply