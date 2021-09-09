WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 9, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU SEP 09

Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse James Weston – The Fish – Bemus Point

FRI SEP 10

Nick Slagle – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Rebecca McIlvain – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Eliot Road Trio – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

Qwister – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT SEP 11

Reg Lenna Block Party (feat. music by Harmony Dillingham) followed by Mister Candid Camera – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Infinity’s Local Music Showcase featuring a variety of local acts – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Moneyshot – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

The Freeze – Cockaigne Ski Resort – Cherry Creek

Bill Ward – Chautauqua Belle at McCrea Point – Jamestown

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN SEP 12

Virgil Cain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

MON SEP 13

Jazz Night featuring Razz and Friends – The Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE SEP 14

Nick Slagle – Alexander’s – Findley Lake

WED SEP 15