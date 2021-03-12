WRFA Seeking College Students for Sports Broadcasting Internship Program

JAMESTOWN, NY – WRFA is seeking College students to participate in a Sports Broadcasting Internship program, focusing on live coverage of a collegiate sports program during the 2021 summer season. This broadcast program will not only provide live play-by-play coverage, but also focus on educating and instructing college students interested in a future career in sports broadcasting and/or sports reporting.

The Sports Broadcasting Internship program is based in Jamestown, NY and is open to college students who live in Chautauqua or Cattaraugus County, NY or Warren County, PA. It is open to any college that recognizes College Intern Credits for students (with the possibility of a paid stipend, to be determined by June 1).

As part of this program, interns will be working with a professional broadcast team and will learn how to prepare for and conduct a radio broadcast of a live sporting event. Additionally, they will also learn and gain experience in interviewing players/coaches involved with the team, producing in-game features, previewing upcoming games, and also providing game recaps.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

The Sports Broadcasting Internship program will run from June 1 through August 6, with 24 total games being broadcast.

The first week will focus on an introduction to the program, including touring WRFA studios, meeting the broadcast team, and gaining familiarity with broadcast equipment. The second week will focus on a tour of the ball park and press box, meeting the team management and coaches, and preparing for the first home game.

Each subsequent week, interns will follow a rotating schedule that involves learning how to conduct interviews with players and coaches, writing and producing a game preview and game recap, in addition to learning (and assisting with) live game broadcasts.

By the end of the season, each participating intern will be given the opportunity to participate in several of these live broadcasts.

RESPONSIBILITIES

All Interns must:

Be available from June through early August

Be willing to commit 4-8 hours/week

Have flexible hours that include some evenings and weekends.

QUALIFICATIONS

All Interns must be 18 or older

Must be a resident of Chautauqua or Cattaraugus County, NY or Warren County, PA

Currently enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participating in the program

Major or previous coursework in Broadcast Journalism, Communications, Media Arts, Audio Production, or related major

Cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher

Strong public speaking skills

Attention to detail, exacting standards, and superior organization skills

Familiarity with the game of baseball.

Deadline to apply is May 7, 2021.

Completed intern forms can be sent to WRFA @ RegLenna.com with “Summer Sports Internship Program” in the subject, or mailed to to WRFA Radio, 116 E. Third St., Jamestown, NY 14701.

For additional questions, send an email to the above address, use our Contact page, or call (716) 664-2465 ext 209.

For additional intern opportunities, visit our Join the WRFA Team page.

WRFA Radio is committed to providing equal internship opportunities for all persons.