WRFA Seeking Public Input Into 2022 Programming

WRFA, a non-commercial, non profit community radio station serving Jamestown, NY, recently received funding as part of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant program.

The funding is intended to help offset lost revenue associated with the ongoing pandemic for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. However, some funding from this grant will likely be left over. We are now looking to offer expanded programming for 2022 and are seeking public input to help us properly determine how best to apply this CPB funding.

Please take a few minutes to complete this survey and offer your input for 2022. Additional comments can also be sent to the radio station at WRFA@RegLenna.com.