WRFA’s 10th Annual Great American Picnic Set for June 21 at Southern Tier Brewing

WRFA will hold our 10th Annual Great American Picnic on Tuesday, June 21 at Southern Tier Brewing Company.

The evening of food and live music begins at 5:00 p.m. and will feature the theme “hAll Fired Up: Music from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Artists!”

Musical entertainment for this year includes The Porcelain Bus Drivers, Cold Lazarus, Cindy Love & Her All Star Band, Gary Peters Jr., Backlog, Matthew Larson and Juda H. Priest (featuring Chris Lee & Friends). All acts will perform several songs by a wide variety of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, with the program being recorded and broadcast on WRFA at a later date.

In addition to the music, members of the WRFA Community Advisory Board will also be on hand serving hot dogs and selling 50/50 tickets. There will also be limited edition WRFA T-shirts for sale.

Tickets are $20 each and include two complimentary drink vouchers from Southern Tier, as well as one ticket for the door prize gift basket featuring items from local downtown Jamestown businesses.

Tickets are available at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Box Office, RegLenna.com, or by calling 716-484-7070. Tickets are also available at the door the day of the event.