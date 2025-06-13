Yassou Festival Takes Place Today, Saturday

The 41st Annual Yassou Festival takes place this Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 in Jamestown.

The annual festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church celebrates Greek culture by featuring live Bouzouki music and dancing as well as traditional Greek food and pastries.

There also will be a Greek Grocery, Greek Boutique, and tours of St. Nicholas Church.

The event takes place under the big tent, rain or shine, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $3 with children under 12 being admitted for free. Proceeds benefit St. Nicholas Church.