Youth-Only Pheasant Hunting Weekend In WNY Set For Oct. 11-2

A special youth-only pheasant hunting weekend will be held in Western New York on October 11 through 12.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said the DEC pheasant propagation program supplies over 50,000 adult pheasants to support upland game bird hunting across the state and is an important hunter recruitment, reactivation, and retention tool. More specifically, a large portion of these birds are reserved specifically for youth hunting opportunities. Youth hunts offer a focused introduction to upland game bird hunting with the guidance of an experienced adult hunter to help foster a lifelong connection to wildlife conservation, outdoor ethics, and responsible firearm use. On the day of the hunt, youth hunters (ages 12-15) must be accompanied with an experienced adult mentor who guides them through the hunting experience.

Approximately 1,200 adult roosters and hens will be stocked in DEC Region 9 immediately prior to the youth hunt weekend. All the birds will be provided from the DEC Reynolds Game Farm.

Pheasant hunting boundary descriptions can be found on page 49 of the 2025-2026 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Guide. All other pheasant hunting regulations remain in effect.

Youth hunters wishing to hunt pheasants in Allegany State Park are reminded that they must pick up a free hunting permit at the park’s administration building near Red House Lake (2373 ASP 1, Salamanca, NY 14779) before hunting in the park. For questions about pheasant hunting in Allegany State Park, please call (716) 354-9121.

Information on the file card should include the junior hunter’s name, address, telephone number, e-mail address, hunting license back tag number, hunt date, and desired park location. Entries will be computerized to avoid duplication. All lottery entries must be received by noon on Friday, Sept 26.

There is no fee for the permit and junior hunters awarded permits will have the option of naming one additional junior hunter on their permit.

Questions about the Youth Pheasant Hunt can be directed to DEC’s Bureau of Wildlife at (716) 851-7010 in Buffalo or (716) 372-0645 in Allegany. Additional information about pheasant hunting is available on DEC’s Pheasant Hunting webpage.