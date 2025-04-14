Youth Resource Fair To Be Held at GA Services Wednesday

A “Real” Game of Life Resource Fair will be hosted for youth this Wednesday in Jamestown.

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services, in collaboration with Gustavus Adolphus (GA) Family Services, YWCA Jamestown, and Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), are hosting the event from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 16 in the GA Family Services gymnasium.

Geared towards Chautauqua County youth ages 14 to 21, this free event is designed to assist young adults in the community as they navigate the often-complex path to independence. The Resource Fair connects attendees with local organizations offering tools and guidance in key areas of adulthood, including employment, education, housing, finance, transportation, healthcare, and more.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with local agencies, gain insight through real-life skill-building activities, and explore practical options available throughout the county. As in years past, engaging with vendors earns attendees raffle tickets for chances to win exciting prize baskets.

Attendees who arrive before 12:30 p.m. will be entered into a special door prize drawing for an E-bike package valued at over $1,200.

Transportation support is available through CHQ Transit. Attendees can find bus schedules and reduced student rates on the CHQ Transit website at https://chqgov.com/carts/CHQTransit.