YWCA Jamestown to Hold Racial Justice Summit

The YWCA Jamestown will hold its first annual Racial Justice Summit on Tuesday, April 25.

The one-day conference will take place at the DoubleTree Inn in downtown Jamestown.

It will feature “The Diversity Gap” author and founder Bethaney Wilkinson as the keynote speaker. The Diversity Gap was created to help leaders close the gap between their good intentions for diversity and true cultural change. She will speak about what it truly means to diversify your organization and the importance of race conscious leadership.

Doors will open at 8:30am with the program starting at 9:00am. Tickets can be pre purchased for $60 at www.ywcajamestown.com/events.

For more information, call Alize Scott at 716-488-2237 or email Amanda Gesing at agesing@ywcajamestown.com