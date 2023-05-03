YWCA Jamestown’s Alize Scott-Nowell Chosen as 2023 Jamestown Community College Commencement Speaker

Jamestown Community College has chosen YWCA Jamestown‘s Social Justice and Racial Equity Director Alizé Scott-Nowell as its 2023 Commencement Speaker

Scott-Nowell is also an adjunct professor at JCC as well as a graduate of the college with an associate of science degree in individual studies. She earned a Bachelor’s in Communication and Sociology and a Masters in American Studies from University at Buffalo.

Scott-Nowell’s current work at YWCA utilizes her expertise to build and implement programs that foster meaningful conversations about social justice issues with people of all ages.

This year’s student commencement speaker is Drew Roggenbaum. Roggenbaum will graduate with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He is currently president of JCC Student Senate, and a community college representative at the State University of New York Student Assembly.

Roggenbaum plans to continue his education at UB to further his criminal justice and political science studies.

This year’s commencement combines in-person and virtual celebrations to honor graduates from summer 2022, fall 2022, and spring 2023 classes.

The weekend kicks off virtually at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at sunyjcc.edu/commencement.

In-person celebrations will take place at 10:00 a.m., May 13 on the Cattaraugus County Campus and at 9:00 a.m., May 14 on the Jamestown Campus.