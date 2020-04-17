As COVID-19 State of Emergency Continues, County Officials Begin Preparing for Budget Challenges

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel says its still too early to know the impact of COVID-19 on Chautauqua County government – but he adds that officials are already taking steps to prepare for what will likely be a challenging year.

WRFA spoke with Wendel on Thursday and he said that he and his staff will beginning meeting a couple times each week just to review and discuss the 2020 county budget and what adjustments may have to be made.

“We’ve reevaluated our onsite work staff. I also sent out a memo last week about our outlook on expenditures and the bigger projects we’re looking at, equipment purchase, etc.,” Wendel said. “That group is going to meet twice a week starting next week and if it needs to ramp up it will ramp up. I meet with the COVID-19 team everyday and if I have to meet with our budget team everyday too, that’s fine, as long as we have a good grasp of the budget situation.”

Meanwhile, the Post-Journal says the Chautauqua County Legislature’s Audit and Control Committee held a meeting on Thursday and it was learned one of the guidelines given to each department head is to try and cut their budget by 15% to 20%.

Other guidelines included only hiring replacement employees for positions considered essential; no overtime pay unless COVID-19 related; no new equipment purchases; any purchase costing more than $5,000 needs to be approved by the budget director; and no unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, Wendel said that when it comes to a plan to reopen the economy, ensuring community health is not compromised is still a top priority and that requires looking toward data and recommendations from state and federal agencies.

“I think we need to make sure that everybody is safe. We’re still compiling that data and information – what is safe? There are guidelines from CDC and OSHA that have been highlighted. The other piece is from our healthcare providers and what information they are giving to us as well,” Wendel said.

Wendel and County Health commissioner Christine Schuyler will have more details on the county’s response to COVID-19 during their scheduled weekly news conference Friday

at 3 p.m. That news conference will be live streamed on the county’s Facebook page.