BPU Approves Solid Waste Budget with No Rate Increase, Plans for Mandatory Garbage Container Program

JAMESTOWN – Garbage collection rates in Jamestown will remain unchanged for 2021.

On Monday afternoon the Jamestown Board of Utilities approved the 2021 Solid Waste budget, which included no increase in rates for customers. However, the BPU is still planning for a citywide container program next year – which would require all customers to use a garbage receptacle provided by the BPU when leaving their trash out for weekly pickup. Should the receptacle be destroyed, damaged, or lost, the customer would be charged a fee for fixing or replacing it. There will be a $60 charge for replacement and a $20 fee for repairs.

The board will likely vote on installing the new program during the first quarter of 2021.

The BPU also reviewed the tentative 2021 Water and Sewer budges for next year, with the sewer budget including a 2% rate increase. There is no proposed increase for water. The BPU will act on those two budgets during its November voting session.

The BPU also approved its 2021 district heating budget on Monday, which also will see its rate remain the same as the current year.