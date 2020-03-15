Chautauqua County Executive Declares a State of Emergency Due to Novel Coronavirus

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel declared a State of Emergency at 5 p.m. on Sunday due to the novel Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19).

The local state of emergency will remain in effect for a period not to exceed thirty days or until rescinded, whichever occurs first, and may also be extended for additional periods not to exceed thirty days.

“I want to begin by stating there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County at this time,” said Wendel. “Although there are no cases within Chautauqua County to date, this situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of our county. It is necessary that Chautauqua County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects.”

COVID-19 is an infection associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness, and if spread in the population could have significant public health consequences.

The State of Emergency does not in any way impact travel and County operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised. Local emergency orders may be enacted and public health recommendations may be issued subsequent to this declaration to protect life and property or to bring the emergency situation under control.

“I have established a County COVID-19 Response Team containing the appropriate public health and emergency services officials and staff that will be meeting and issuing updates to the public daily,” Wendel continued. “I also remind everyone of Governor Cuomo’s policy on social distancing; meaning public venues and establishments are limited to 50% or half their rated capacity. For example, that means a restaurant normally rated for 100 patrons may now seat 50, and they should be spread out, not congregated in half the room.”

“We are now recommending that all school districts in Chautauqua County close to students on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 until further notice. This is not a mandate, only a recommendation so it is up to each school district to decide,” said Chautauqua County Commissioner of Health and Human Services Christine Schuyler.

“This doesn’t mean that you take your kids to Splash Lagoon, or the mall, or out for dinner. This means we need to stay home, hunker down, and keep everyone as healthy as we can and get through this,” Schuyler added.

Schuyler also said the decision to recommend closing schools has been made in close collaboration with Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES Superintendent Dr. David O’Rourke, as well as other school superintendents.

“The decision was made for several reasons, one of them is to slow the spread of disease among groups of students in confined spaces. This decision was not made because we think that we are going to have terribly sick children or children that will have respiratory issues that we are seeing in older people,” Schuyler added.

Schuyler continued, “COVID-19 seems to be targeting the older population, not our kids – but our kids are great transmitters. The germs that they have on them can easily spread to those that really can’t fight them away as well as our kids can. We need to protect our vulnerable populations – our older adults and those with underlying health conditions, compromised immune systems, and pregnant women.”

“Due to the nature in which viruses including COVID-19 spread, we should all limit our public interaction, especially if you have symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Faulk, Chautauqua County Medical Director. “That means avoiding crowded spaces, limiting trips to the store, maybe skipping your usual night out or postponing family parties. If you do have symptoms or are concerned, please call your healthcare provider ahead and they will instruct you on how to proceed.”

“I want to begin by reminding everyone to please be kind to one another,” said Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone. “Only buy what you need, there are currently no disruptions in the grocery store supply chain. Also, do not call 911 for general Coronavirus concerns or information, to ensure the emergency lines are open and available for emergencies. The State Health Department COVID-19 hotline is 1-888-364-3065. We are also taking precautions in the jail to ensure our staff and inmates are protected, including ceasing face-to-face visitations while allowing additional phone time.”

Chautauqua County Director of Emergency Services John Griffith concluded by stating, “I would like to thank the First Responders in Chautauqua County for all they do. Volunteer and Career Fire and EMS providers are ready to respond in this time of concern. The Office of Emergency Services is working with NYS Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to insure that resources are moved into Chautauqua County as needed. I have been in contact with neighboring counties and can report that all Counties in Western NY are all working to be prepared for what may come.”