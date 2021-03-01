City Police Investigate Shooting Death, Seek Help from Public

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police are continuing their investigation into a homicide that occurred early Friday morning.

Police identified the victim of the shooting as 43-year-old Angel Oriz Rodriguez, who was found in a yard at 38 Peach Street shortly after midnight, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to UPMC hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

No motive has been given for the shooting but police say the incident “appears to be targeted.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7541 or the anonymous tips line at 483-8477.