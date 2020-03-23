County Health Department: 0 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 36 in Precautionary Quarantine

MAYVILLE – There are still no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County, according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services. The health department also said that 36 individuals are in precautionary quarantine status and are being monitored daily by public health nurses.

In a media release sent out on Sunday afternoon, health officials also said they are not able to provide an accurate number of individuals being tested for COVID-19 in the county because it is not being notified of all individuals being tested by their health care providers. However, any and all positive results will be reported to the Health Department through New York State’s electronic reporting system.

Officials continue to stress the importance of following the precautionary guidelines and social gathering regulations:

Wash your hands (for 20 seconds) often throughout the day;

Cover your cough and sneezes, but not with your hand;

Avoid close contact with others (leave at least 6 feet between people); and

Stay home.

Officials also offered recommendations on things you CAN STILL do in Chautauqua County while keeping the above precautions in mind: