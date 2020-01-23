County Legislature Approves JCC Funding Resolution, Approves Motion of Support for Minimum Chargeback Payment

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved a resolution involving Jamestown community College that will help the college address financial challenges.

On Wednesday night the legislature approved giving the college the county’s share of its 2019 sponsorship contribution in one lump sum, pending further negotiations regarding future modification of the contribution methodology. The total amount appropriated to JCC was $4,061,000.

Last year JCC officials had requested the county revisit how it determines its local contrition for the college. That discussion is ongoing.

The legislature also approved a motion that requests the state change the rules for how state funding is provided for community colleges, including JCC. Currently, the state provides a funding floor of 98% of the previous year or $100 increase per FTE, whichever is greater. However, college officials feel the funding floor should be further modified in State statute at 100% of the previous year or $100 increase per FTE, whichever is greater. As a result, the legislature approved a motion to fully supports the proposal that New York State change the base State aid formula allocation for each community college to be permanently set at 100% of the previous year or $100 increase per FTE, whichever is greater.

The legislature also approved the nomination of Republican Kenneth Lawton to be the new representative for District 10. Lawton – who had served on the Busti Town Board – will replace the vacancy made by Lakewood’s PJ Wendel after he was appointed to serve as County Executive following the election of former county executive George Borrello to the state senate.