WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Continues During Next Three Weeks

COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Continues During Next Three Weeks

By Leave a Comment

MAYVILLE – The County Health Department says it is continuing its COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics this month.

The testing clinics are being held in the east parking lot off of Peacock Street behind the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing dates this week are today through Thursday, as well as October 20-22; and October 27-29. COVID-19 testing is free and available to anybody who wants to be tested.

Appointments are required; walk-in testing is not available. You can make an appointment by calling 1-866-604-6789 during business hours.

The clinics are provided in conjunction with the Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services and the New York State Department of Health.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.