COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Continues During Next Three Weeks

MAYVILLE – The County Health Department says it is continuing its COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics this month.

The testing clinics are being held in the east parking lot off of Peacock Street behind the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing dates this week are today through Thursday, as well as October 20-22; and October 27-29. COVID-19 testing is free and available to anybody who wants to be tested.

Appointments are required; walk-in testing is not available. You can make an appointment by calling 1-866-604-6789 during business hours.

The clinics are provided in conjunction with the Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services and the New York State Department of Health.