Cuomo Lays Out Seven Goals, including Fighting COVID, in 2021 State of the State

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his annual State of the State address in a virtual broadcast Monday, pledging to conquer the coronavirus pandemic, restart New York’s ailing economy, and to create a statewide medical corps that would be trained to take on any future health crises.

The governor laid out seven key goals, and he said specific action plans will be shared during a series of daily speeches he has scheduled through Thursday.

The seven priorities are to vaccinate New Yorkers, eliminate the budget deficit and recession, plot a path for the state’s economic future, make New York a global leader in clean energy, account for the long-term effects of COVID-19, and address systemic racism that he said was revealed by the pandemic.

He also said the state’s deficit is at $15 billion, and blamed much of that on responding to the pandemic, and framed it as a budgetary disaster that could hamstring planned programs and goals if left unchecked.