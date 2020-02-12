WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Public Schools Hires Buffalo-Based Non Profit to Assist with Superintendent Search

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Board of Education selected New York State Leadership Group as its search consultant for the purpose of conducting a superintendent search.

The decision came during a special Board of Education meeting Tuesday morning.

The New York State Leadership Group is a non-profit educational organization within the SUNY Buffalo State College Foundation.

Jamestown is searching for a new superintendent after current superintendent Bret Apthorpe announced earlier this month that he would be retiring at the end of this school year.

