NYS Providing Water Safety Tips

As summer days are here, New York State is providing water safety tips to keep folks safe.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies drowning as the number one cause of death for children under four years old and the second leading cause of death among children ages five to fourteen, with over 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings every year.

New Yorkers should consider implementing a few simple but important safety precautions to limit risks and help ensure a safe experience for young swimmers this summer.

Enroll in Swimming Lessons: Multiple studies show that swimming lessons prevent drowning. Parents are encouraged to enroll their children in swimming lessons as early as possible, as even the most basic swimming skills can help keep a child safe in the water. Data from the US Swimming Foundation shows that children in some communities continue to have no or disproportionally low swimming ability.

Use life jackets: All non-swimmers, children under 48” and weak swimmers should wear a life jacket while visiting water park attractions. Bring your own life jacket if you are unsure about the fit of life-jackets available at the park.

Avoid “water wings” as floatation devices: Never use air-filled or foam swimming aids like “water wings” or other “floaties” in place of life jackets. These are not designed to be used as personal floatation devices and can give parents and children a false sense of security.

Learn CPR: Every second counts and CPR proficiency can make the difference between life and death in an emergency.

Choose brightly colored swimsuits: The color of one’s bathing suit can make a difference in visibility. Consider the color of your child’s swimsuit before heading to the water park. For light-bottom pools, neon pink and neon orange tend to be the most visible.

Designate a Water Watcher: Adult supervision is the number one way to prevent drowning. Never leave a child unattended in or near water and always designate a Water Watcher. This person should not be reading, texting, using a smartphone, drinking alcoholic beverages or otherwise distracted. Gaps in adult supervision are the leading cause of drowning deaths. Many drowning victims are only out of sight for five minutes or less. Remember, lifeguards DO NOT replace adult supervision.

Keep toddlers and young children in shallow play areas: The City of Jamestown has two splash pads located at Allen and Jackson-Taylor Parks that are appropriate for young children who cannot swim.

Pace yourself: Take frequent breaks if you feel tired from swimming or other activities. Don’t take chances by overestimating your swimming skills.

Stay alert: If you are injured or see any unsafe behavior or conditions, report the issue to an employee and/or lifeguard at the venue immediately.

Take breaks: Summer temperatures can get very hot, and you can end up walking or standing in the sun more than usual at water parks. Make sure everyone in your group takes breaks when needed and hydrates frequently. Keep track of how much sun exposure children and toddlers get and watch for sunburn and signs of fatigue.

Identify swimmers in need of help: While we tend to think that swimmers in trouble will be waving their hands and making lots of noise, this may not always be the case. Watch out for people whose heads are low in the water (mouth submerged) or tilted back with mouth open, eyes closed or unable to focus, legs vertical in the water, or who are trying to swim but not making progress. Signal for lifeguards if you notice any swimmer who looks like they need help.

For more information:

Visit the New York Department of Health website for more information on water safety and safe swimming.

Visit the I Love NY website to find a water park near you.

Visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s pool safety website for more pool safety tips.