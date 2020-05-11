Jamestown School Board to Hold Four Special Meetings This Week Focusing on Superintendent Search

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown School Board could be getting closer to its goal of finding a new superintendent for the Jamestown School District.

The board has scheduled four separate special meeting this week, each involving the board going into an executive session to discuss the superintendent search. An executive session means the meeting will be closed to the public.

Each meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week. Because of the coronavirus state of emergency and New York on Pause executive order, each meeting will take place via teleconference.

While the agendas for this week’s meetings doesn’t give specifics regarding where the school board is at in its superintendent search, it is likely that they will begin the interviewing process for prospective superintendent candidates, given there are multiple meetings scheduled for the week.

At the start of this year, current Superintendent Bret Apthorpe announced he would b retiring at the end of the current school year. Since then, the school board has been working to identify his replacement. Since his announcement, the coronavirus has led to the district – along with all others in New York State – to cancel on-site classes and instead resort to teaching off-site through video and teleconference.

Apthorpe has also stated that despite his announced retirement, he would be willing to work in the district even after the current school year ends on June 30, if requested by the school board.