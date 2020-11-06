WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist: Nov. 6, 2020

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist: Nov. 6, 2020

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown mayor Eddie Sundquist discusses several issues involving the city of Jamestown, including a recap of his 2021 Executive Budget and an updated compromise involving the issue of downtown parking.

Eddie Sundquist


← All Posts for Show

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.