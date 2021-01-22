[LISTEN] Congressman Tom Reed – Jan. 19, 2021 Conference Call

Congressman Tom Reed talks with regional media to share his thoughts on upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden while also answering questions from the media.
