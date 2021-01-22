WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Congressman Tom Reed – Jan. 19, 2021 Conference Call

[LISTEN] Congressman Tom Reed – Jan. 19, 2021 Conference Call

By Leave a Comment

Congressman Tom Reed talks with regional media to share his thoughts on upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden while also answering questions from the media.

Tom Reed


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.