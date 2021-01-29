Section VI Calls Pushes Back Start of High School Wrestling to May

BUFFALO – Section VI Athletic officials have postponed wrestling until the spring season.

This comes after a number of local county health commissioners – including Chautauqua County’s Christine Schuyler – called for wrestling to either be postponed or cancelled this year.

The health officials say Wrestling involves participants sparring in very close physical proximity for extended periods of time, which significantly increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The also cited a recent report that showed a COVID outbreak had taken place following a wrestling tournament in another area of the country.

According to Section VI, High School Wrestling will now start on May 10, at the earliest.