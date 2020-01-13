Several Local Businesses, Individuals to be Recognized During Jamestown Chamber’s Salute to the Finest Dinner

JAMESTOWN – All are invited to attend the annual Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce Salute to the Finest, Monday, January 27. This year’s recognition dinner will be held at Landmark Restaurant.

This year’s list of award recipients include:

New Business of the Year, Fringe Hair Salon

Young Business Person of the Year, Andrea Latona of Full Moon Rising Bakery

of Service to Humanity Award, Chautauqua Blind Association

Pride of Jamestown Award, Winifred Crawford Dibert Boys & Girls Club of Jamestown

of Jamestown and the Business of the Year Award to JRSC Digital.

A special Hometown Legacy Award will be presented this year to Geer-Dunn Co. Inc. for its 100 years of service to the Jamestown community.

The cost is $38 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members, or you can reserve a table of eight for $280.

To register visit chamberrsvp.org or call the Chamber at (716) 484-1101.