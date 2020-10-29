Six City Firefighters Test Positive for COVID-19, Mayor Says No Impact Expected to Day-to-Day Operations

JAMESTOWN – The city of Jamestown is reporting six positive COVID-19 cases for members of the Jamestown Fire Department.

In a media release sent out early Wednesday night, the city confirmed that a cluster of cases has been detected within the Fire Department and that 6 of the 55 firefighters in the department have tested positive.

The affected members have been contacted by the Chautauqua County Department of Health for isolation and quarantine orders.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the day-to-day fire department operations are not expected to be impacted by the quarantine.

“Public safety remains our top priority, and the day-to-day fire department operations are not expected to be impacted. All stations have been proactively sanitized. The City remains committed to transparency in the interest of public health and we will continue to keep the public informed of any updates,” Sundquist said.

“The City and its Fire Department are working collaboratively with us to contain the spread of COVID-19 related to these cases,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “Our investigation into this cluster will continue and anyone who is identified as a close contact to a positive case will be contacted by public health staff.”

Sundquist also said the Municipal Building remains open at this time with visitors required to wear masks and social distance while accessing services.

The City also reminds all residents to remain vigilant¸ wear a mask, and social distance as COVID cases rise in the county and country.