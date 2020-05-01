WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Three New COVID-19 Cases Announced in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported for Chautauqua County on Thursday.

County health officials say the three new cases involve a female in her 30s and two females in their 60s.

The three additional cases brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county up to 36, although 26 of them have since recovered and three others resulted in death. As a result, there are now seven known active cases in the county, though health officials have also stated that the virus is likely more widespread.

The vast Majority of Cases – 26 in all – have come out of the northern part of the county. Just six cases have been reported in southern Chautauqua county.

A total of 38 cases – including the seven confirmed cases – are under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored.

There’s also been 845 negative test results to date.

