Town of Ellery, Chautauqua Lake Partnership File Lawsuit Against DEC Due to Limits on Herbicide Use

MAYVILLE – Another lawsuit involving Chautauqua Lake and whether or not more herbicides should be used to treat the weed problem has been filed in State Supreme Court.

The Town of Ellery and the Chautauqua Lake Partnership organization are suing the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). They claim the DEC wrongfully placed limits on the areas of the lake where the herbicide ProcellaCOR can be applied this past summer – specifically in the Town of Ellery.

The two plaintiffs also claim the current herbicide that is being used is safe and effective, and also say that the areas of the lake recently treated appear much better than other spots that were not allowed to be treated by the DEC. As a result, they are request the court provide the following judgement in their favor: