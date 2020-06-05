Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported for Chautauqua County on Thursday, bringing the total to six since the pandemic began. Prior to Thursday, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 related death reported in the county since early May.

In a statement Thursday, the Chautauqua County Department of Health, the cases involved men in their 80s who reportedly had underlying health conditions.

In addition, seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also been reported. The cases involve a male and female in their 80s, a female in her 70s, two females in their 40s, a female in her 30s, and a female in her 20s.

There are now 20 active cases with one person hospitalized. There’s also a total of 280 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored.

Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

A total of 97 total confirmed confirmed cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, 71 of which have recovered.

There’s also been 4,130 negative test results.