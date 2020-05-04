County Reports Fourth COVID-19 Death Over Weekend

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County health officials say one new death is being reported in connection to COVID-19.

On Sunday the Chautauqua County Health and Human Services Department said it was notified of one new COVID-19 case and associated death on Saturday afternoon. They say the death involved a man in his 60s who lived in the north county.

The new death brings the total number of deaths in the county since the pandemic began to four. There’s also been a total of 37 confirmed cases, which include all four deaths. Of those 37 cases, 28 have also recovered and there are currently 5 active cases.

In all, there are 63 cases under quarantine/isolation orders. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

There’s also been 959 negative test results to date.