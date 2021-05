The 13-year old Babe Ruth World Series will take place this August at Diethrick Park. The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Board of Directors announced that this will be the 40th Anniversary of this age group’s series. It’ll be held August 14th to August 21st. The event had been postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This will be the 18th World Series that has been held in Jamestown since 1980.