WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / 2022 Daniel Feather 5K Run/Walk Set for Sunday, September 4

2022 Daniel Feather 5K Run/Walk Set for Sunday, September 4

By Leave a Comment

Dan Feather 5K Run/Walk participants

The 2022 Dan Feather Memorial 5K Run and Walk is set for the morning of Sunday, September 4.

The annual event, which benefits Chautauqua Striders, is named in honor of former Jamestown Police Officer Daniel Feather.

He helped co-found Chautauqua Striders in 1979 and served as a volunteer coach for several years.

The run/walk route traverses through the Bergman Park area and surrounding neighborhoods, ending back at the park.

To register for the run/walk, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/NY/Jamestown/DanielFeatherMemorial5KRun

Late registration and check-in will start at 8:00 a.m. Sunday with the run beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.