2022 Daniel Feather 5K Run/Walk Set for Sunday, September 4

The 2022 Dan Feather Memorial 5K Run and Walk is set for the morning of Sunday, September 4.

The annual event, which benefits Chautauqua Striders, is named in honor of former Jamestown Police Officer Daniel Feather.

He helped co-found Chautauqua Striders in 1979 and served as a volunteer coach for several years.

The run/walk route traverses through the Bergman Park area and surrounding neighborhoods, ending back at the park.

To register for the run/walk, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/NY/Jamestown/DanielFeatherMemorial5KRun

Late registration and check-in will start at 8:00 a.m. Sunday with the run beginning at 9:30 a.m.