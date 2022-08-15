2022 National Walleye Tour Championship Set to Take Place in Dunkirk August 24-25

The 2022 National Walleye Tour Championship is set to take place August 24 through 25 in Dunkirk.

The top 40 pros and top 40 co-anglers will compete in the event on Lake Erie. It’s considered the sport’s most lucrative event, awarding three fully-rigged boat packages, and it also determines the Lucas Oil Angler of the Year, the most prestigious title in walleye fishing.

The National Walleye Tour events are televised on the Pursuit Channel, the World Fishing Network and are available to stream on demand through several platforms.

The public is invited to attend the daily weigh-ins, and there will be a free kids fishing clinic after the weigh-in (about 4:30 p.m.) on Thursday, August 25th. Prior to the tournament, a community meet and greet is scheduled for August 21 at 5:00 p.m. in the field between the Clarion Hotel and Tim Hortons where the anglers will have a chance to show off their vessels and answer questions.

For more information about Dunkirk’s tournament, contact Festivals Director Ryan Hall at (716) 366-9886 or rhall@cityofdunkirk.com.