2022 Street Projects Announced for City of Jamestown

Increased state aid is contributing to an expanded Streets Program for the City of Jamestown.

The released its annual list of street work Friday with the plan focusing on the greatest areas of need for the City. Every street is evaluated on the City’s Complete Streets Program.

Officials said several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/construction season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.

A list of 2022 Street Projects is below and can also be found on the city’s website at www.JamestownNY.gov/2022Streets.

Miscellaneous Streets Projects – Approximate Start Date: Various

Gwendolin W. Virginia to Allendale Brick and curb repair Hazeltine Raymond to Myrtle Brick and curb repair Spring 8 th to Crossman Brick and curb repair Potters Alley 4 th to 5 th Concrete pavement May Camp to E. Virginia Concrete, mill and pave Terrace Forest to McKinley Concrete, mill and pave 23rd Washington to Main Curb repair Andrews Harding to 3 rd Curb replacement Pearl Ensign to DE Drainage, storm, and pave Briggs Institute to Foote Misc. curb and brick repair King Ellicott to Hebner Misc. curb repair Dexter Alley @Dexter New curb, apron, and sidewalk Chambers Forest to Mission Brick and curb repair Newland Hallock to Huxley Recycle Tower English to King Remove brick, pave 6th Prendergast to Washington Sidewalk and pave Scioto Wescott to Johnson Storm, curb repair Barrett Prather to Baker Total reconstruction Lincoln 4 th to 5 th Total reconstruction Wescott Willard to low point Total reconstruction Roseland Park Stormwater detention Misc. Pipe relining Slip line old stormwater pipe

Milling & Paving – Approximate Start Date: June 1st to September 1st

Myrtle South to Smith Niagara Margaret to DE Hedges Benedict to DE (O) Scioto Wescott to Johnson Water King to Winsor King Elliot to Hebner Midgley Oak to Cutting (FD) E. Virginia Hughes to Hebner Marion Elam to Martin (FD) Marion Arterial to Ivy Sampson Grandin to Newland Delaware Newland to Hazeltine Sampson Cole to Hazeltine Olson State to Delaware Jewel @ Cole Summit Ohio to Baker Harding Hallock to Steele Emory Gordon to Marvin Newton Winsor to Weeks Foote Chandler to 4th (County) Fairfax Willow to Loxley (FD) 3rd Prendergast to 2nd 23rd Washington to Main Newland Huxley to Hallock (RCYL)

Surface Treatments – June 1st to August 1st