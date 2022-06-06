2022 Street Projects Announced for City of Jamestown

Increased state aid is contributing to an expanded Streets Program for the City of Jamestown.
The released its annual list of street work Friday with the plan focusing on the greatest areas of need for the City. Every street is evaluated on the City’s Complete Streets Program.
Officials said several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/construction season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.
A list of 2022 Street Projects is below and can also be found on the city’s website at www.JamestownNY.gov/2022Streets.
Miscellaneous Streets Projects – Approximate Start Date: Various
|Gwendolin
|W. Virginia to Allendale
|Brick and curb repair
|Hazeltine
|Raymond to Myrtle
|Brick and curb repair
|Spring
|8th to Crossman
|Brick and curb repair
|Potters Alley
|4th to 5th
|Concrete pavement
|May
|Camp to E. Virginia
|Concrete, mill and pave
|Terrace
|Forest to McKinley
|Concrete, mill and pave
|23rd
|Washington to Main
|Curb repair
|Andrews
|Harding to 3rd
|Curb replacement
|Pearl
|Ensign to DE
|Drainage, storm, and pave
|Briggs
|Institute to Foote
|Misc. curb and brick repair
|King
|Ellicott to Hebner
|Misc. curb repair
|Dexter Alley
|@Dexter
|New curb, apron, and sidewalk
|Chambers
|Forest to Mission
|Brick and curb repair
|Newland
|Hallock to Huxley
|Recycle
|Tower
|English to King
|Remove brick, pave
|6th
|Prendergast to Washington
|Sidewalk and pave
|Scioto
|Wescott to Johnson
|Storm, curb repair
|Barrett
|Prather to Baker
|Total reconstruction
|Lincoln
|4th to 5th
|Total reconstruction
|Wescott
|Willard to low point
|Total reconstruction
|Roseland Park
|Stormwater detention
|Misc. Pipe relining
|Slip line old stormwater pipe
Milling & Paving – Approximate Start Date: June 1st to September 1st
|Myrtle
|South to Smith
|Niagara
|Margaret to DE
|Hedges
|Benedict to DE (O)
|Scioto
|Wescott to Johnson
|Water
|King to Winsor
|King
|Elliot to Hebner
|Midgley
|Oak to Cutting (FD)
|E. Virginia
|Hughes to Hebner
|Marion
|Elam to Martin (FD)
|Marion
|Arterial to Ivy
|Sampson
|Grandin to Newland
|Delaware
|Newland to Hazeltine
|Sampson
|Cole to Hazeltine
|Olson
|State to Delaware
|Jewel
|@ Cole
|Summit
|Ohio to Baker
|Harding
|Hallock to Steele
|Emory
|Gordon to Marvin
|Newton
|Winsor to Weeks
|Foote
|Chandler to 4th (County)
|Fairfax
|Willow to Loxley (FD)
|3rd
|Prendergast to 2nd
|23rd
|Washington to Main
|Newland
|Huxley to Hallock (RCYL)
Surface Treatments – June 1st to August 1st
|Pratt
|Buffalo to Harris
|Pullman
|Allen to Ellicott
|Hebner
|Camp to Alfred
|Camp
|Sanford to Hebner
|Hazzard
|Prather to Newland
|Axtel
|Hazzard to Main
|South
|Main to Ivy
|Palmeter
|Hazeltine to DE
|Shirley Ln
|Fairmount to Nordland
|Mason & Blake
|Fairmount
|4th to Hamilton
|Winsor
|2nd to Falconer
|Dover
|Kipp
|Falconer to Newton
|Swan
|Crestline to Willard
|Gustavus
|Margaret to DE
|Tiffany
|Buffalo to Allen
|English
|Allen to King
|Allen
|Maple to Foote
|Hallock
|3rd to Newland
|Summit
|Ohio to Hallock
|Lakeview
|Buffalo to Newton
|5th
|Fairmount to
Washington
|5th
|Church to 2nd
|8th
|Main to Washington
|Wescott
|Scioto to brick
|Shaver
|Ellicott to brick
|Allendale
|Martin to brick
|Barker
|Main to Park
|Colfax
|Hazeltine to Newland
|Brickel
|Colfax to Sampson
|Bernhard
|Colfax to Sampson
|Cole
|Sampson to Delaware
|Front
|Mercury to McDaniel
|Hunt
|3rd to McDaniel
|Sprague
|Baker to Adams
|Chapman
|Baker to brick
|Seymour
|Livingston to DE
|Geneva
|Fairmount to Livingston
|Proudfit
|Livingston to Erie
|Hallock
|Livingston to DE
|12th
|Washington to Main
|13th
|Washington to brick
|14th
|Washington to brick
|15th
|Washington to brick
|Bowen
|2nd to Bush
|Falconer
|Buffalo to Curtis
|8th
|Liberty to Lakeview
|Crossman
|Lakeview to Winsor
|2nd
|Washington to Main
|Cedar
|Kinney to Ensign
|Shady Ln
|Beech to Elm
|Alfred
|May to E. Virginia
|Marshall
|Camp to E. Virginia
|Howard St Ext
|Barker to Hudson
|Hudson
|Howard to Hazzard
|Partridge
|Hazzard to Arterial
|Sabin
|Main to Howard
|Glendale
|Allendale to Spingdale
|Schuyler
|Baker to 200ft
|Huxley
|Hunt to Norton
|Chapman
|Mt Vernon to DE
|Fairview
|Fairmount to Fairmount
|Phillips
|Falconer to Haywood
|Haywood
|Cowing to Buffalo
|Stowe
|Towner to Centennial
|Centennial
|Stowe to Weeks
|2nd
|Sprague to Jefferson
|Spring St Ext
|15th to Price
|Rugby
|Fluvanna to Lamont
|Lamont
|Rugby to Federal
Comments
Linda crossley says
I have begged the city to do something on barrows st from Willard to scioto for over 50 years.it is a nightmare to drive down.maybe this administration can do what others have failed