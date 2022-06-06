WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

2022 Street Projects Announced for City of Jamestown

2022 City of Jamestown Street Projects Map

Increased state aid is contributing to an expanded Streets Program for the City of Jamestown.

The released its annual list of street work Friday with the plan focusing on the greatest areas of need for the City. Every street is evaluated on the City’s Complete Streets Program.

Officials said several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/construction season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.

A list of 2022 Street Projects is below and can also be found on the city’s website at www.JamestownNY.gov/2022Streets.

Miscellaneous Streets Projects – Approximate Start Date: Various

Gwendolin  W. Virginia to Allendale Brick and curb repair
Hazeltine Raymond to Myrtle Brick and curb repair
Spring 8th to Crossman Brick and curb repair
Potters Alley 4th to 5th Concrete pavement
May Camp to E. Virginia Concrete, mill and pave
Terrace Forest to McKinley Concrete, mill and pave
23rd Washington to Main Curb repair
Andrews Harding to 3rd Curb replacement
Pearl Ensign to DE Drainage, storm, and pave
Briggs Institute to Foote Misc. curb and brick repair
King Ellicott to Hebner Misc. curb repair
Dexter Alley @Dexter New curb, apron, and sidewalk
Chambers Forest to Mission Brick and curb repair
Newland Hallock to Huxley Recycle
Tower English to King Remove brick, pave
6th Prendergast to Washington Sidewalk and pave
Scioto Wescott to Johnson Storm, curb repair
Barrett Prather to Baker Total reconstruction
Lincoln 4th to 5th Total reconstruction
Wescott Willard to low point Total reconstruction
Roseland Park Stormwater detention
Misc. Pipe relining  Slip line old stormwater pipe

 

Milling & Paving – Approximate Start Date: June 1st to September 1st

 

Myrtle  South to Smith
Niagara  Margaret to DE
Hedges  Benedict to DE (O)
Scioto  Wescott to Johnson
Water  King to Winsor
King  Elliot to Hebner
Midgley  Oak to Cutting (FD)
E. Virginia  Hughes to Hebner
Marion  Elam to Martin (FD)
Marion  Arterial to Ivy
Sampson  Grandin to Newland
Delaware  Newland to Hazeltine
Sampson  Cole to Hazeltine
Olson  State to Delaware
Jewel  @ Cole
Summit  Ohio to Baker
Harding  Hallock to Steele
Emory  Gordon to Marvin
Newton  Winsor to Weeks
Foote  Chandler to 4th (County)
Fairfax  Willow to Loxley (FD)
3rd  Prendergast to 2nd
23rd  Washington to Main
Newland  Huxley to Hallock (RCYL)

 

Surface Treatments – June 1st to August 1st

 

Pratt  Buffalo to Harris
Pullman  Allen to Ellicott
Hebner  Camp to Alfred
Camp  Sanford to Hebner
Hazzard  Prather to Newland
Axtel  Hazzard to Main
South  Main to Ivy
Palmeter  Hazeltine to DE
Shirley Ln  Fairmount to Nordland
Mason & Blake
Fairmount  4th to Hamilton
Winsor  2nd to Falconer
Dover
Kipp  Falconer to Newton
Swan  Crestline to Willard
Gustavus  Margaret to DE
Tiffany  Buffalo to Allen
English  Allen to King
Allen  Maple to Foote
Hallock  3rd to Newland
Summit  Ohio to Hallock
Lakeview  Buffalo to Newton
5th  Fairmount to
Washington
5th  Church to 2nd
8th  Main to Washington
Wescott  Scioto to brick
Shaver  Ellicott to brick
Allendale  Martin to brick
Barker  Main to Park
Colfax  Hazeltine to Newland
Brickel  Colfax to Sampson
Bernhard  Colfax to Sampson
Cole  Sampson to Delaware
Front  Mercury to McDaniel
Hunt  3rd to McDaniel
Sprague  Baker to Adams
Chapman  Baker to brick
Seymour  Livingston to DE
Geneva  Fairmount to Livingston
Proudfit  Livingston to Erie
Hallock  Livingston to DE
12th  Washington to Main
13th  Washington to brick
14th  Washington to brick
15th  Washington to brick
Bowen  2nd to Bush
Falconer  Buffalo to Curtis
8th  Liberty to Lakeview
Crossman  Lakeview to Winsor
2nd  Washington to Main
Cedar  Kinney to Ensign
Shady Ln  Beech to Elm
Alfred  May to E. Virginia
Marshall  Camp to E. Virginia
Howard St Ext  Barker to Hudson
Hudson  Howard to Hazzard
Partridge  Hazzard to Arterial
Sabin  Main to Howard
Glendale  Allendale to Spingdale
Schuyler  Baker to 200ft
Huxley  Hunt to Norton
Chapman  Mt Vernon to DE
Fairview  Fairmount to Fairmount
Phillips  Falconer to Haywood
Haywood  Cowing to Buffalo
Stowe  Towner to Centennial
Centennial  Stowe to Weeks
2nd  Sprague to Jefferson
Spring St Ext  15th to Price
Rugby  Fluvanna to Lamont
Lamont  Rugby to Federal

 

  1. I have begged the city to do something on barrows st from Willard to scioto for over 50 years.it is a nightmare to drive down.maybe this administration can do what others have failed

    Reply

Leave a Reply

