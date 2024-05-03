WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Westfield’s Amphitheatre Project Receives Additional Help

Westfield’s Amphitheatre Project Receives Additional Help

By Leave a Comment

Westfield‘s amphitheater and park updates are getting additional help through a federal grant.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the village will receive a$131,514 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help transform a vacant lot near the waterfront.

According to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), the project will build a 300-seat amphitheater and park space, creating opportunities for new events and programming in downtown Westfield by updating a vacant property. The associated construction of formal access to the Chautauqua Creek waterfront and the Welch Trail will similarly attract visitors and act as an economic generator.

In addition to ARC funds, local sources will provide $30,000, and state sources will provide $450,040, bringing the total project funding to $611,554.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.