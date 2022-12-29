2023 Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. The Class of 2023inductees have been announced.

The Board of Directors have nominated Bob Barlette, Sheldon Battle, Kirsten Green, David Hinson, Frank Jagoda II, Bruce Johnson, Scott Kindberg, Fred Larson, Marty Nichols, Jay Sirianni, and Amy (King) Swanson.

These eleven individuals will be formally inducted at the Sports Hall of Fame’s annual Induction Banquet on Presidents’ Day, February 20, 2023. Tickets are available by calling Chip Johnson at 716-485-6991.

The Class of 2023 will be the 41st group inducted into the CSHOF since its inception in 1981. The new honorees will bring the total number of CSHOF inductees to 231.