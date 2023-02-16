WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

2023 Mayville Winter Festival Kicks Off February 17

The 2023 Mayville Winter Festival kicks off this Friday at Lakeside Park in Mayville.

While snow is lacking this year, plenty of activities are scheduled including carriage rides, a chili cook-off, indoor children’s activities, a 5K run, as well as a volleyball tournament.

There will be food trucks and vendors available.

A fireworks show will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18.

While entry to the event is free, there is a one-time parking free that’s valid for the entire festival weekend from February 17 through 19.

For more information about the weekend’s activities, visit https://www.facebook.com/MayvilleWinterFestival/

