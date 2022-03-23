3 Buffalo Men Arrested in Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Jamestown

Jamestown Police have arrested three men from Buffalo following a shooting on Jefferson Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspects in two separate vehicles exchanged gunfire on Jefferson near West Sixth Street before driving off in separate directions.

An investigation led to a vehicle stop on Pershing Avenue by Baker Street where one passenger ran away from the car. Jamestown Police received a citizen tip about a person running through backyards. With the help of the State Police K9 unit, 21-year old Joel Coleman was found hiding in a garage on Summit Avenue. Police also recovered a loaded handgun on Norton Avenue from one of the yards Coleman had been seen running through. He was arrested on weapons and drug charges.

One of the cars police say was involved in the shooting was also located on Summit Avenue with a bullet hole in its hood.

Police also found two loaded pistols in the vehicle stop on Pershing. 23-year old Allen Jackson and 24-year old Arkeil Gaskin were arrested on weapons charges. Charges against a third suspect are pending.