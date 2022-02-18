36th Annual Mayville Winterfest Kicks Off Tonight

The 36th Mayville Winterfest is set to kick off today.

The event will take place at Lakeside Park Friday through Sunday.

Tonight will feature the lighting of the Ice Castle at 6 p.m. Saturday’s festivities will include a polar plunge, chili cook-off, flare parade, and fireworks.

Sunday’s events include Winterfest 5k. There also will be a food tent, live music, vendor tent and horse-drawn carriage rides.

While parking at the park is $5, the rest of the event is free.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MayvilleWinterFestival/