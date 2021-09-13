77th Historic Marker Honoring Empire Worsted Mills Unveiled

The City of Jamestown unveiled its 77th Historic Marker honoring the Empire Worsted Mills at 31 Water Street on Friday.

City Historian Ashley Senske said the Empire Worsted Mills was in operation at that location from 1896 to 1955, “They specialized in turning untreated wool into finished articles of men’s suit wear and women’s garments. They were the third largest worsted milling firm in Jamestown during the late 19th and 20th centuries, employed hundreds of people, mostly English immigrants. And when the mill closed in 1955, this facility spanned 5 to 6 acres in Jamestown’s industrial corridor along the Chadakoin River here.”

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the now Gateway Center currently houses the Mental Health Association of Chautauqua County, Saint Susan’s, and Community Helping Hands, “As we move forward over the next few years, this wonderful building will be transformed into the Gateway Lofts. And I am happy to say that the adaptive reuse of one of the largest buildings in Jamestown is both a huge undertaking but a massive boost to the city. And will provide affordable housing and direct access to services for those who need it.”

The former Empire Worsted Mills building was named to the National Registry of Historic Places in January 2020.