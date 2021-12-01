9 Deaths, 707 New Cases of COVID-19 for November 21-27th in Chautauqua County

Nine people died and there were 707 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of November 21st through 27th in Chautauqua County.

There are 648 active cases and 52 people hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now 228.

276 of the new cases were located in the city of Jamestown.

The 7-day average positivity rate is up over 2% from last week at 11.2% with the CDC level of community transmission of “High.”

Since August 1st, 3,433 cases, or 56% of new cases, were in those who are not vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 15,597 confirmed cases in the county, with 14,721 being listed as recovered.

The full weekly report on COVID-19 numbers can be found on Chautauqua County’s COVID-19 Dashboard.