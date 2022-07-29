A Case of Polio Reported in Chautauqua County

A case of polio has been reported in Chautauqua County.

County Executive PJ Wendel, in his monthly interview with WRFA, said he didn’t have details about the case, “We’ll be watching it. Our Health Department and their teams will be evaluating it and determining all the information, and disseminating what gets sent to us, how we process this going forward.”

Wendel added that vaccinations had eradicated a lot of diseases in the past like polio, “There are some who argue about the detriment of vaccines, but it’s been proven that vaccines have saved lives and vaccines have been effective in treating many, many illnesses. So, unfortunately, we’ll evaluate the situation, how this person contracted polio, but it’s a concern. These types of diseases are brought about by Mother Nature and she’s a pretty tough cookie. She doesn’t always let things rest.”

On the topic of the new Monkeypox virus, Wendel said that virus is not anywhere near as prevalent or easy to spread as COVID-19 but urges those with rashes or lesions they’re concerned about to contact their healthcare providers for treatment.

Federal officials announced Thursday that New York State is receiving more doses of Monkeypox vaccine.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement saying, “I am grateful to President Biden and other Administration officials for their help in securing an additional 110,000 monkeypox vaccine doses – approximately 80,000 to New York City and 30,000 to the rest of New York State – which will be delivered over the next four to six weeks and allow us to continue to respond to this troubling outbreak. This builds on the more than 60,000 monkeypox doses that New York City and New York State have received to date due to our ongoing coordination with the federal government.”

In regards to COVID-19, the Chautauqua County Health Department’s weekly update reported the county’s 7-day average positivity rate is now 15.2% with the CDC Community Level raised to moderate. Three people are currently hospitalized in Chautauqua County due to COVID.

Under the moderate community level, the CDC recommends people wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. They also recommend wearing a mask on public transportation.