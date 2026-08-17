A Free Opportunity for Youth and Their Dogs To Try Dock Diving Will Take Place Saturday

Chautauqua County 4-H, Nestlé Purina, and The Pointer and The Pin have teamed up to offer youth the opportunity to try the sport of dock diving.

In this sport, dogs race down a short dock and leap into the water. The dog who leaps the farthest is the winner. This sport has been highlighted on ESPN.

The Pointer and The Pin co-owner Rich Myers will give youth and their dog a one-on-one 30 minute coaching session at the pool. He’ll meet the dogs and youth where they’re at, whether that be introducing the dog to water or dogs ready to take the leap and every level in-between.

After they’re done at the pool youth are invited to stay for 15 minutes basic doggy manners coaching (called Canine Good Citizen) and 15 minutes of exploring the AKC Farm Dog test with The Pointer and The Pin co-owner Lynndee Nagel.

Youth and their dogs do not have to have any dock diving experience to take part in this experience.

The event will be held Saturday, August 22, 2026 at The Pointer and The Pin located at 4795 Route 60 in Gerry. Youth do not have to be 4-H members.

Registration is required to sign up for an individual coaching session at https://www.pointerandpin.com/appointments-2 and use the code “4hpoolparty” at checkout to make the session free.

The additional upcoming educational sessions are: