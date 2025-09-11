Absolute Of Westfield Closing, Affects 93 Jobs

93 workers will lose their jobs when Absolute of Westfield closes its doors.

The nursing home started announcing in late August to families of residents that they would be closing.

County Executive PJ Wendel said he’s talked to the State Department of Health and State Senator George Borrello about the matter.

He says the situation is unfortunate, “At the end of the day it’s really the economics. I don’t know the ins and outs exactly. There’s discussion of a landlord-tenant concern, but realistically we look at providing the services. The Medicaid reimbursements are so low in New York State.. that’s what’s really driving this. It’s just that inability to provide quality care.”

Wendel said they need to determine what capacity other area nursing homes in the county have to be able to take on more residents.

According to the State WARN Notice, the facility will close by October 20, with 93 employees losing their jobs.