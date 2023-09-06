Additional Child Care Spots Becoming Available at JCC

Jamestown Community College has been awarded funding to increase the number of spots available at its campus child care center.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the availability of 200 more spots at 12 high-demand SUNY campus child care centers. The expansion of child care accessibility on SUNY campuses is made possible with $1.72 million in additional funding for improvements.

The funding is part of the 2023 State Budget.

Demand for child care spots have risen significantly, and on some campuses, as many as 80 percent of students with dependents report they have trouble meeting their child care needs.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, SUNY offered approximately 4,500 child care slots across the 46 SUNY campuses that have a child care center onsite. The centers served 795 student-parents — up from 650 the year before — as well as faculty, staff, and local community members. SUNY campuses invest about $6 million annually to provide child care services. Last year, $10.8 million was allocated to SUNY to address child care deserts as well as fund improvements and expand capacity.