Additional Hepatitis A Clinics Planned Related to Fredonia Restaurant Case

Two additional Hepatitis A vaccination clinics are planned this week to provide options for people who may have been exposed to this virus after eating at The Mustard Seed Restaurant in Fredonia. The Chautauqua County Health Department will administer Hepatitis A vaccine at already planned COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled as follows:

4:30 to 6:30pm, Tuesday, May 25th at the Cassadaga Valley Central School Bus Garage

3:00 to 7:00pm, Friday, May 28th at SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall

Appointments are not needed, but individuals may pre-register. Please bring your driver’s license or another form of identification.

People who ate at The Mustard Seed Restaurant located at 31 E Main Street in Fredonia between April 1st and May 19th were potentially exposed to hepatitis A. Most people do not get sick when an employee at a restaurant has hepatitis A, but there is still a risk. People who may have been exposed should receive treatment to prevent infection.

If you have questions, you may call the Chautauqua County Health Department at 1-866-604-6789.