Rock band Vixen, known internationally for their 1987 hit, “Edge of a Broken Heart,” will perform a live concert on stage at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Sunday

Vixen is the only all-female hard rock band from the 80’s who sold over a million albums, had six videos on MTV and four songs on Billboard’s top 100.

The concert takes place at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9.

Tickets are available through the Reg Lenna Box Office. Visit reglenna.com for more information.