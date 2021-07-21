Allegheny Highlands Council Facing Two More Lawsuits under Child Victim’s Act

The Allegheny Highlands Council is facing two more lawsuits under the Child Victim’s Act in Chautauqua County Supreme Court. A court filing on Monday from Russell, Pennsylvania resident Benjamin Caldwell accused the Council and others of being negligent in preventing sexual abuse and exploitation by Scout Leaders Andrew Waterhouse and Gary Doe back in 1969 when Caldwell was involved with the Boy Scouts.

A suit filed Tuesday has Wellsville resident Matthew Morrision accusing the Council of negligence in preventing the sexual abuse by scout leader Pete Malinoski during a time period of 1971 to 1973.

The Allegheny Highlands Council is based in Falconer and serves Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York and McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania. The Council is facing over 70 claims of abuse.

Those wishing to file claims under the Child Victims Act have until August 14th, which was extended until that time last year by Governor Andrew Cuomo due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.